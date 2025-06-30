World News | Amazon to Open Up Its Fulfillment Centers in India for Public Tours

Agency News PTI| Jun 30, 2025 10:28 AM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Tokyo, Jun 30 (PTI) Curious to know how your package travels from a simple click on the screen all the way to your doorstep?

Now, you can experience a key part of that journey firsthand with Amazon fulfillment centers (its smart warehouses) in India opening doors for public tours.

Starting Q4 2025, the ecommerce giant will offer a peek at behind-the-scenes logistics of packages through free in-person tours of its fulfillment centers (FC) in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

During these 45 to 60-minutes guided tours, visitors can catch the action before the package reaches consumers' doorstep, in the process exploring facilities where millions of products are stored and customer orders processed and shipped daily, Amazon said on Monday as it announced the expansion of its public tour program to India.

This initiative invites interested visitors to visit Amazon's fulfillment centers, offering a glimpse into the technology and an opportunity to meet the people behind customer deliveries, the release said.

Amazon made the announcement at the 'Delivering the Future' event in Tokyo, which showcases the company's latest innovations and technologies.

The tours will run three times weekly at both Delhi NCR and Bengaluru FCs, accommodating up to 20 participants per tour.

People keen on these tours will be able to register online later this year and experience the behind-the-scenes operations.

"These tours offer visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and people working together to deliver for our customers every day," Abhinav Singh, VP Operations India and Australia said.

The centre in Delhi NCR, the largest fulfillment center in North India, spans 4,50,000 square feet, a size equivalent to eight football fields.

