San Jose (California), Dec 7 (PTI) To take advantage of fast growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) space, chipmaker AMD has launched a series of products for data centres to personal computers (PCs).

The Santa Clara-based semiconductor company introduced multiple new products, including the AMD Instinct MI300 Series data centre AI accelerators, ROCm 6 open software stack with new features supporting Large Language Models (LLMs), and Ryzen 8040 Series processors with Ryzen AI.

Also Read | PTM Chief Manzoor Pashteen Disappeared, Allegedly Picked Up by Pakistan's Secret Agencies.

"AI is the future of computing and AMD is uniquely positioned to power the end-to-end infrastructure that will define this AI era, from massive cloud installations to enterprise clusters and AI-enabled intelligent embedded devices and PCs," AMD CEO Lisa Su said while launching these products here on Wednesday.

The company is witnessing a very strong demand for new Instinct MI300 GPUs, which are the highest performance accelerators in the world for generative AI, she claimed.

Also Read | GOP Presidential Debate: Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy To Spar at Fourth Republican Presidential Debate As Chris Christie Expected To Attack Donald Trump.

"We are also building significant momentum for our data centre AI solutions with the largest cloud companies, the industry's top server providers, and the most innovative AI startups who we are working closely with to rapidly bring Instinct MI300 solutions to market that will dramatically accelerate the pace of innovation across the entire AI ecosystem," she said.

Talking about the potential growth in AI space, she said, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 70 per cent.

The current market size of USD 45 billion is expected to grow to USD 400 billion by 2027, as per some estimates.

AMD Instinct MI300 Series accelerators are designed with the most advanced technologies, delivering leadership performance, and will be in large scale cloud and enterprise deployments, said AMD president Victor Peng.

"By leveraging our leadership hardware, software and open ecosystem approach, cloud providers, OEMs and ODMs are bringing to market technologies that empower enterprises to adopt and deploy AI-powered solutions," he said.

Customers leveraging the latest AMD Instinct accelerator portfolio include Microsoft, which recently announced the new Azure ND MI300x v5 Virtual Machine (VM) series, optimized for AI workloads and powered by AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators.

The AMD Instinct Platform is a generative AI platform built on an industry standard Open Compute Project design with eight MI300X accelerators to offer an industry-leading 1.5TB of HBM3 memory capacity.

During the Advancing AI event, the company announced new mobile processors with the launch of the latest AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors that deliver robust AI compute capability.

It also launched Ryzen AI 1.0, a software stack that enables developers to easily deploy apps that use pretrained models to add AI capabilities for Windows applications.

AMD also announced that the upcoming next-gen 'Strix Point' CPUs, planned to launch in 2024, will include the AMD XDNA 2 architecture designed to deliver more than a three times increase in AI compute performance compared to the prior generation that will enable new generative AI experiences.

The company also unveiled the latest version of the open-source software stack for AMD Instinct Graphic Processing Units (GPUs), ROCm 6, which has been optimized for generative AI, particularly large language models.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)