Islamabad [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): Imran Khan government bringing in the amendment in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, PECA (2016) through an ordinance is a clear indication of the government's desperation to avoid any parliamentary discussion on a law that has direct implications on political speech, reported local media.

The amendment, focusing to increase the ambit of PECA to cover companies, organisations and any other bodies established by the government, demonstrates the intensity with which the Imran Khan government seeks to stifle the voice of dissent, The News International reported.

Furthermore, anyone found guilty of attacking a person's "identity" will now be sentenced to five years instead of three years. Additionally, the offence would be made non-bailable and cognisable.

Thus, a negative tweet about a government representative, a body or a decision, in a way that evokes criticism will get a person to be arrested without a chance of bail and face up to five years in prison, the publication reported.

Notably, in a report submitted to Islamabad High Court by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA), the main investigating agency for PECA, the number of cybercrime complaints under PECA were reported at 72,000 in 2019 as opposed to 1600 in 2016. This is yet another example of the Imran Khan government's continuous efforts to place fetters on freedom of expression.

"Like the PML-N in 2016, the PTI in 2022 appears to have lost all political foresight and is moving to create a legal framework that would make it increasingly difficult for anyone to be critical of those in power," the media outlet reported citing Sadaf Khan, a media and digital rights activist.

Meanwhile, the amendment to media law has received widespread criticism from opposition parties and media and journalist bodies in Pakistan, who have termed the amendment an effort to restrain the fundamental rights of the citizens. (ANI)

