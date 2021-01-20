Washington, Jan 20 (AP) More than a hundred people stood in the cold waiting to get through a security checkpoint to reach Pennsylvania Avenue, where they hoped to catch a glimpse of the presidential procession.

People watched the inauguration ceremony on their phones Wednesday, cheering as Vice President Kamala Harris, then President Joe Biden took the oath.

“I feel so hopeful, so thankful,” said Karen Jennings Crooms, a D.C. resident waiting in line with her husband.

“It makes us sad that this is where we are but hopeful that democracy will win out in the end. That's what I'm focusing on.”

Her husband, Vernal Crooms, who attended Howard University at the same time as Harris but didn't know her, said he was happy to see the Donald Trump era end.

He said, “We've turned the page. Light prevailed and the lie didn't last.” (AP)

