New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Amid the poor air quality in New Delhi, Denmark's Ambassador to India Freddy Svane has said that everybody has an individual responsibility towards tackling air pollution and making changes in lifestyles as using pannels and changing petrol-driven cars to prevent the environment from pollution.

"We have not only to do a lot of things but have to change our behavior and use more solar panels and change our petrol-driven cars," Svane said while speaking to ANI here on Tuesday.

"I mean it is a kind of process and we are part of that. We all have to take responsibility and I am pretty sure that many Indians will do it," the ambassador added.

Expressing concern over Delhi's air quality, he said: "We have to understand that this is a society which is going through a lot of changes and it takes time."

Underlining that in different capitals around the world, he has seen a "little bit of the similar conditions earlier, Svane said things changed in those places and the "same will happen in India".

Stressing that instead of having political battles over the poor air quality here, he said: "I think we should be in our individual responsibility."

"So I have a responsibility, you have a responsibility and all of you have a responsibility."

Stating that Denmark has a green strategic partnership with India, Svane said: "It is a platform and template to bring our skills and meaning technical solutions to the Indian side. And we have companies, which have technologies to reduce air pollution and those companies use waste as resources."

"So we are on the green drive and I am pretty sure that many others are doing that. So we are doing our part of it but it is not enough, so we need a kind of popular mobilising attitude," he added. (ANI)

