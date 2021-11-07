Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Amid the rising inflation in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the country has managed the situation 'much better' than other countries.

He said that "while an unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally has adversely affected most countries in the world as a result of Covid lockdowns, Pakistan MashaAllah has fared relatively much better".

Imran Khan's remarks came a day after the alliance of major opposition parties in Pakistan, also known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), decided to hold 'mehngai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.

Meanwhile, inflation has been predicted to remain high in Pakistan for the next six months and the Pakistan rupee is likely to continue on a depreciatory path despite a support package from Saudi Arabia, local media reported citing the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The EIU's assessment comes after data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that the Consumer Price Index -- a key marker of inflation -- surged 9.2 per cent year-on-year in October, reported Geo News.

An advocate from Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday challenged the federal government's recent hike in fuel prices after the Imran Khan government drastically increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 8.03 and Rs 8.14. (ANI)

