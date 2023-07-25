New York, July 25: Amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, India has proactively worked to mitigate disruptions in food and commodity supply chains by extending financial and food assistance to countries in need, including those in its neighbourhood, the country’s permanent representative to the UN said. Addressing a United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) debate on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj also said that India's USD 40 billion development projects with Global South reflect an unwavering commitment to a human-centric world.

During the debate on Monday (local time) Khamboj reiterated Prime minister's call for reform of the UN. "As Prime Minister Modi profoundly expressed at the UN, let us pledge to reform the global multilateral system to enhance its relevance, to improve its effectiveness, to make it the basis for a new type of human-centric globalization." "With this deeply human-centric approach, India remains committed to being a steadfast ally and catalyst in all peacebuilding endeavors, Khamboj said.

India also extended congratulations to Croatia for their exceptional leadership of the Peacebuilding Commission this year. Khamboj highlighted that India has always played a crucial role in peacekeeping and peacebuilding. "Our nation has been a beacon of peace, rooted in Buddha's message of harmony and non-violence. As we gather here, we are proud that over 6,000 of our brave personnel are deployed across 10 peacekeeping missions under the noble blue flag," she said.

“Sadly, 177 gallant Indian soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice, the highest among all countries contributing troops and police to UN peacekeeping operations,” the envoy said. Stating that India is a beacon of peace rooted in non-violence, Khamboj said that the country stands proud with more than 6,000 security personnel deployed in 10 peacekeeping missions.

She added that the cumulative value of India's developmental projects with the Global South now exceeds USD 40 billion, encompassing soft loans, grants, and capacity-building training programs, most of which have been undertaken in the last decade.

India’s Permanent Representative to UN also highlighted the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, established in 2017, as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to multilateralism and global welfare. "This Fund reflects our vision of "One Earth, one Family, one Future," which also guides India's G20 Presidency," she said. "In just five years, the Fund has supported 75 development projects in partnership with 56 developing countries, including 17 in Africa. These projects focus on South-owned, South-led, and demand-driven sustainable development initiatives," Khamboj said.

In the realm of peacebuilding, India has consistently played a constructive and substantial role through its extensive development partnerships with countries in the Global South. “Even amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have stood in solidarity with our Global South partners, further strengthening existing development ties," Kamboj said at the UNGA debate on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace.

