New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Amit S Telang has been concurrently accredited as the Indian ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), along with two other positions in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Telang is presently the High Commissioner of India to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

With his residence in Georgetown, Teland has been accredited to the Indian High Commissioner to the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, and the Indian High Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, the MEA stated.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India established a formal relationship with CARICOM as a continuation of its diplomatic relations with the individual members of CARICOM.

The government of India funded the USD 1.166 million information technology and communicationinfrastructure, computer software and community studio at the CARICOM Secretariat in 2005-2006, the MEA stated. (ANI)

