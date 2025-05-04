New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Angola President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and expressed his solidarity with the people of India.

"Angola was one of the first to react immediately after the sad events in the Kashmir region, where human lives were victimised. In due time, we made the Indian authorities realise our feelings of sorrow to the Indian people and their families. Since it was an act of terrorism and Angola obviously condemns any terrorism, regardless of where it is committed," Angolan president said.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepali citizen. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Meanwhile, India and Angola have decided to boost their defence cooperation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering $200 million worth of lines of credit in defence sector during the visit of Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.

Briefing reporters about the visit, Secretary (Economic Relations), Dammu Ravi said defence is another area of cooperation that has attracted a lot of attention.

"During this visit, the Prime Minister has offered 200 million dollars worth of lines of credit, defence line of credit in Indian rupees. They will be sourcing defence equipment from India. Already they are in touch with the private companies and also public sector companies for various items to be sourced from India," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Lourenco, at Hyderabad House. PM Modi, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, also held a bilateral meeting with President Lourenco at Hyderabad House. (ANI)

