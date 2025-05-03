New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI) Angola President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco has condemned the Palgham terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed solidarity with India in tackling terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism.

President Lourenco, who is on a State visit to India, expressed strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack during his bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing about President Lourenco's visit, Secretary (Economic Relations) in Ministry of External Affairs, Dammu Ravi said the delegation-level talks between PM Modi and President Lourenco covered a wide gamut of relationship and the leaders made an assessment of the existing ties as well as the futuristic scenario in terms of new areas of cooperation.

"During the press briefing, there was a very strong message. And also during the delegation level talks, President Lorenzo condemned the heinous cowardly act, terrorist act in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. And there was condemnation of it, expressed condolences to the bereaved families and solidarity with India in tackling terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism," he said.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The government has said that the perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment.

India has taken a slew of measures against Pakistan, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, over its support for cross-border terrorism.

Dammu Ravi said this is the first visit of President Lorenzo to India since he assumed office in 2017. "Angola is holding the chairship of the African Union, which is a very important area for us too in the context of India-Africa partnership. So we are seeking their support in deepening our relationship with Africa," he said.

President Lourenco will participate in a business event in New Delhi on Sunday, aimed at promoting investment and commercial linkages between the two countries.

India and Angola enjoy warm and friendly relations built over the years and bilateral relations are underpinned by a vibrant energy partnership.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing and reached USD 4.192 billion during 2023-2024.

The development partnership, capacity-building cooperation and defence relationship between the two countries has also been expanding. Both countries support each other's candidature at various multilateral fora including in the United Nations. (ANI)

