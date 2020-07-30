Brasilia, Jul 30 (AP) The fifth member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Science and technology minister Marcos Pontes wrote on Twitter that he tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms and headaches. The 57-year-old is now in isolation.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020 to be Delayed? Donald Trump Calls For Deferring Polls Till Voting Can be Held 'Safely'.

Last week, citizenship minister Onyx Lorenzoni and education minister Milton Ribeiro announced they tested positive. In March, two other Cabinet members were infected.

Bolsonaro told reporters on July 7 he had been diagnosed with coronavirus and was confined to the presidential palace in capital Brasilia for more than two weeks.

Also Read | NASA Mars 2020 Mission: Perseverance Rover Launched Successfully, 10 Points to Know.

He announced he tested negative on Saturday.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)