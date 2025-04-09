Colombo, Apr 9 (PTI) A former state minister in Sri Lanka has been arrested in connection with an abduction case, becoming the latest ex-parliamentarian to be taken into custody after the government revived stalled cases against them.

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, a former chief minister of the eastern province and later a state minister in the central government, was arrested last night in the eastern district of Batticaloa.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Red Ahead of RBI MPC Decisions As Donald Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tariffs on Global Pharmaceutical Sector.

His arrest was connected to an investigation into an abduction of an individual from the past, police said.

Chandrakanthan, a former LTTE militant-turned-politician, had been previously accused of running a paramilitary outfit in the east.

Also Read | Global Market Today: Asia Shares Sink As Donald Trump Tariffs Take Effect, Including a Massive 104% Levy on China.

Chandrakanthan became the latest ex-parliamentarian to come under arrest. At least three ex-parliamentarians are currently under remand custody for alleged misappropriation of public property.

The Sri Lankan government led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has said that they would investigate accusations of misdeeds against members of the previous governments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)