Georgetown [ Guyana], January 5 (ANI): Antigua and Barbuda becomes the 102nd country to join International Solar Alliance on Wednesday.

"@antiguagov@AntiguaOpm HE@gastonbrownesigns framework agreement of @isolaralliance ISA in presence of HC @drkjsrini making Antigua & Barbuda 102nd country to join ISA-to catalyze global energy transition through a solar-led approach," tweeted Indian High Commission in Guyana.

Also Read | US-Based Muslim Civil Liberties Organisation Urges Tesla to Close Showroom in China’s Xinjiang.

Antigua and Barbuda joined the International Solar Framework in the presence of Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries. Launched by India & France in 2015 to facilitate energy access, security & transition.

Also Read | Omicron Could Become Dominant COVID-19 Strain in Singapore in Two Months, Says Expert.

The ISA is creating a global market system to tap the benefits of solar power by promoting clean energy applications.

With 102 Member countries in the global collective, the ISA is working towards creating a multi-stakeholder ecosystem where sovereign nations, multilateral organizations, industry, policymakers and innovators are coming together to promote the common and shared goal of meeting energy demands of a secure and sustainable world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)