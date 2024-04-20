New York, Apr 20 (AP) A New York appeals court judge on Friday rejected a last-minute bid by Donald Trump to halt his hush money criminal trial over defense complaints that jury selection was unfairly rushed.

Justice Marsha Michael issued the ruling just minutes after a brief hearing. The arguments in the mid-level appeals court came hours after the jury selection process concluded in Trump's criminal trial, which is currently taking place roughly two miles south.

The ruling will allow opening arguments to take place as soon as Monday in Trump's criminal trial. (AP)

