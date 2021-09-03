London, Sep 3 (AP) Apple said Friday it's delaying its plan to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, saying it needs more time to refine the system before releasing it.

The company had revealed last month that it was working on a tool to detect known images of child sexual abuse, which would work by scanning files before they're uploaded to iCloud.

Also Read | Taliban Says 'China Is Our Most Important Partner, It Is Ready To Invest and Rebuild Afghanistan'.

“Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features,” Apple said in an update posted at the top of a company webpage detailing the device-scanning plans.

Apple had said in its initial announcement that the latest changes will roll out this year as part of updates to its operating software for iPhones, Macs and Apple Watches. (AP)

Also Read | US: ‘Trans Woman’ Charged With Indecent Exposure for ‘Flashing’ Private Parts at Women in Los Angeles Spa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)