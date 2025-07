Cairo [Egypt], July 17 (ANI/WAM): The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Syria, including those targeting the General Staff Headquarters in Damascus and the vicinity of the Presidential Palace.

In a statement issued this evening, the Secretariat described the airstrikes as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an Arab state that is a member of both the Arab League and the United Nations. It stated that the attacks constitute a breach of international law and a disregard for the principles of the international system, labelling them as "acts of aggression" that must not be tolerated or allowed to continue by the regional or international community.

Also Read | Iraq: 50 Killed After Massive Fire Erupts at Hypermarket in Wasit Province, Video Shows Thick Black Smoke Emerging From Building.

The Secretariat added that the airstrikes aim to sow chaos in Syria, taking advantage of recent events in As-Suwayda Governorate, which were condemned by Syrian authorities as "disgraceful acts" and are currently under investigation, with pledges to hold perpetrators accountable.

The Arab League expressed full solidarity with Syria in the face of the Israeli attacks and urged the government to act swiftly to defuse tensions, address internal grievances through dialogue, and work toward national unity by including all components of the Syrian people within a national framework. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | India's First Disneyland To Open in Gurgaon? 'At This Time There Are No Plans for a Disneyland Park To Open in India' Claims Viral Reddit Thread.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)