Buenos Aires [Argentina], February 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 8,891 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 1,961,635, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 162 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 48,700.

Having registered a total of 818,554 cases since the pandemic broke out in March last year, the province of Buenos Aires remains the hardest-hit region in the south American country.

Argentina has decided to keep its borders closed to non-resident foreigners until Feb. 28 to prevent the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

