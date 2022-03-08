Kyiv [Ukraine], March 8 (ANI): Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday said that around 12,000 Russian forces have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine started.

According to the MFA data, 1036 armoured vehicles of different types, 48 aircraft, 80 helicopters, 303 tanks, 120 artillery pieces and 56 MLRs were hit during the combat.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 474 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 27 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

