Guwahati [Assam], November 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hosted a historic meeting with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk on Friday.

The landmark meeting, characterized by mutual respect and shared vision, showcased the deep-rooted bonds between the two neighbouring nations.

"I had the privilege to call upon His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Guwahati. We have benefited immensely from His Majesty's vision. I conveyed the enthusiasm among our people to strengthen Hon'ble Prime Minister's doctrine of Neighbourhood First." Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The two leaders also held discussions on infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties.

"Druk Gyalpo's visit is a great honour for Assam. This visit is a testament to the ancient bonding between our nations, which is exemplified by academic linkages, infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties," Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier today, the Bhutanese King, along with his entourage, arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport in Guwahati, where they received a grand welcome from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk also visited the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in the city. His interactions with the Bhutanese diaspora in Guwahati further reinforced the cultural and people-to-people ties between the countries.

During his visit, the Bhutan King will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement. Furthermore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior officials of the Indian government will also call on Bhutan King.

The Bhutanese King is also slated to travel to Maharashtra.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust. The visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors."

Earlier, this April the Bhutanese king had visited India and met with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

