Astana [Kazakhstan], July 5 (ANI): Astana has hosted a bicycle parade, gathering over 400 participants who embarked on a cycling rally in the run-up to the Kazakh capital's 25th anniversary on Thursday, The Astana Times reported.

The rally commenced from the cycle path in Koschi (a village near Astana) and culminated in the Green Belt Park en route to the Urker settlement.

The bike race aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage the city's residents to participate in sports, with a focus on cycling.

The rally saw participation from athletes of all ages, including amateurs and enthusiasts. Distinguished guests, including Deputy Akim (Mayor) of Astana Yerlan Bekmurzayev, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Ilyas Ospanov, and Chairman of the International Information Committee at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Jean Galiev, also attended the event.

Astana Deputy Mayor Yerlan Bekmurzayev congratulated the capital on the momentous occasion. He said: "I believe that the bike rally has undoubtedly lifted your spirits. This competition takes place annually. I'm taking part in it for the second time. There will be many more similar events in the future promoting not only cycling but also mass sports such as swimming and running. Happy holidays to all of you!"

Yeleusuz Pardabai, a 62-year-old sports enthusiast participated in the competition for the second time.

"The athletes here are beautiful, brimming with energy, and always with a smile. When I participate in a cycling race, I forget that I am a 62-year-old retiree. I invite all of you to engage in sports every day. If you can't, at least go for a walk. This will improve your health, and you will not become ill," he said, as per The Astana Times.

A raffle was organized for the cyclists who crossed the finish line, and some participants were awarded valuable prizes.

A 13-year-old Nazar, one of the participants, said events like these are important. The boy was lucky enough to win a bicycle in the raffle.

"I train with a cycling club, and I believe it is crucial to organize tournaments like this in Astana for young people. Today's race taught me to ride in a group and honed my turning skills. After crossing the finish line, I won a bicycle. To be honest, I never expected to receive a prize among so many participants," he said, as per The Astana Times.

Astana, besides the bike race, is preparing to host more cultural and sporting events to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Astana became the capital in 1998 and had been developing rapidly and vibrantly since then. (ANI)

