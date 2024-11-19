Rio de Janeiro, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the G20 grouping to accelerate efforts to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable future for all.

In an address at a session on sustainable development and energy transition at the G20 summit, Modi said it is essential for developed countries to fulfil their commitments to provide technology and finance in a timely manner to the developing nations.

India is sharing its successful experiences wit all friendly countries, particularly with Global South, he said.

On challenge of climate change, the prime minister said India is the first G20 country to have fulfilled the commitments made under the Paris agreement ahead of time.

Our efforts are based on traditional Indian thought which is both progressive and balanced, he said.

The summary of Modi remarks were posted on 'X' by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

During the New Delhi G20 summit, we had adopted the Varanasi Action plan to accelerate achievements of the SDGs (sustainable development goals), Modi said.

Under Brazil's presidency priority has been accorded to implementation of these goals, and we welcome this, he noted.

The prime minister pitched for ensuring a more sustainable future for all, including through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, One World-One Sun-One Grid and the Global Bio-Fuel Alliance.

Modi said India launched Mission LiFE or Lifestyle for the Environment in order to promote a sustainable lifestyle at a global level.

We launched the International Solar Alliance and over 100 countries have joined it, he added.

The prime minister also highlighted India's "green transition" and said the initiative has been made a people's movement.

Over the last one decade, we have built homes for more than 40 million families, he said.

Over the last five years, clean water supply has been ensured for 120 million homes, Modi added.

