Tacoma (USA), Nov 27 (AP) Authorities say shots were fired Friday evening near a food court at a mall in Tacoma, Washington.

At least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall, Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of 4.3 Magnitude Strikes Hind Kush Region.

The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 pm to say multiple shots were fired.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

Also Read | Omicron: Here is All You Need To Know About New COVID-19 Variant B.1.1.529 Detected in South Africa.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

“We're sending people inside to do a coordinated search,” Moss said.

The Tacoma Mall is the city's largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)