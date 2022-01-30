Mexico City [Mexico], January 30 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 12 people were killed and 11 injured when a passenger van crashed in the Mexican state of Jalisco on Saturday, local authorities reported.

The Jalisco Civil Protection and Fire Department said on Twitter that the vehicle was transporting tourist personnel and overturned at kilometer 35 of the Leon-Aguascalientes highway in the municipality of Lagos de Moreno.

Neftali Guillen, regional commander of the state civil protection department, said eight men and four women were killed in the accident, and two of them were minors.

In a video released by the department, Guillen said that the accident had not caused the closure of any sections of the highway but he recommended extreme caution when driving through the area until the investigation into the accident is complete.

Jalisco registered 1,015 deaths due to traffic accidents last year, and it ranks third in Mexico for traffic fatalities. (ANI/Xinhua)

