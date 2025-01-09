Kyiv [Ukraine], January 9 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and 30 others injured in a Russian-guided bomb attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, according to officials, Al Jazeera reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 13 people were killed in the attack and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Zelenskyy shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) which showed bloodied civilians lying on the street being treated by emergency services and firefighters trying to contain the fire.

While sharing a video on X, Zelenskyy stated, "Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. It was a deliberate strike on the city. As of now, dozens of people are reported wounded. All are receiving the necessary assistance. Tragically, we know of 13 people killed."

"My condolences to their families and loved ones. Regrettably, the number of casualties may increase. There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer. Russia must be put under pressure for its terror. The protection of lives in Ukraine must be supported. Only through strength can such a war be ended with a lasting peace," he added.

On Wednesday, the Ukraine Prosecutor General's Office said that high-rise residential blocks, an industrial facility and other infrastructure were damaged in the attack. It further said that the debris hit a tram and a bus which was carrying passengers, according to Al Jazeera report.

Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said that Russian forces launched guided bombs at a residential area in the city during the afternoon and at least two residential buildings were hit in the attack. The attacks come at a time when both Russia and Ukraine want to showcase strength before US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military announced that it had targeted a fuel storage depot in Russia, causing a fire at a facility that provides missiles to a Russian air base. Ukraine's General Staff announced that the attack hit the storage facility near Engels in Russia's Saratov region.

Ukraine has been developing its own long-range arsenal capable of reaching targets behind its front line as Kyiv continues to have certain restrictions in using Western-supplied missiles. Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said that nations who seek to end the war should offer assurance to Ukraine regarding its future defence, Al Jazeera reported.

He said, "To be honest, I believe that we have a right to demand serious security guarantees from countries that aim for peace in the world." Zelenskyy made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Kyiv, responding to Trump's statement that he understood Russia's opposition to Ukraine becoming part of NATO.

While addressing a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, Trump said, "Russia has somebody right on their doorstep, and I could understand their feelings about that." Zelenskyy said that the US, Germany and Slovakia have been in the way of Ukraine immediately joining the NATO alliance. (ANI)

