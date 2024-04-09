Nairobi, Apr 9 (AP) The United Nations migration agency says 38 migrants are dead and 22 others have been rescued from a shipwreck off Djibouti on a popular route to Yemen.

Rescue teams searched for six other migrants who were thought to be on board, the International Organization for Migration aid Tuesday.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2024: Pakistan High Commission Grants 2,843 Visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for Baisakhi Festivities.

Djibouti is the main transit country for migrants trying to reach Gulf nations from Horn of Africa nations such as Ethiopia and Somalia in search of work. Tens of thousands use the route every year.

The IOM says the route is dangerous as migrants are targeted by traffickers and can face kidnap, arbitrary arrest and forced recruitment into warring groups, particularly in Yemen. (AP)

Also Read | Eid 2024 Moon Sighting in Pakistan and Bangladesh, Chand Raat Live News Updates: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s Meeting Begins Islamabad for Shawwal Crescent, Eid Ul Fitr Date Announcement in Pak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)