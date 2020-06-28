Kabul [Afghanistan], June 28 (Sputnik/ANI): At least five members of the Taliban organisation have been killed in a blast in Afghanistan's southeastern province of Paktia, the local police said on Sunday.

According to a provincial police chief, the explosion took place while the terrorists were transferring landmines from the Bar Ghoreza area to the city of Gardez.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear Urgent Plea Today for Cancellation of Class 10 Board Exams Scheduled on June 29 and 30: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

A security source told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity that in a separate incident last night, a checkpoint in the southern city of Tirin Kot, the capital of the Uruzgan province, was attacked by Taliban militants. The attack left a deputy commander of battalion killed and six policemen wounded.

Taliban has not yet commented on the incidents. Majid Khan, a tribal leader from the Zabul province, has cut ties with the government and joined Taliban. However, Gul Islam Sial, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said that Khan did not have a government job, and was just a tribal elder who moved from the city to the village of Khawazo, which was under Taliban's control.

Also Read | 'Godzilla' Dust Cloud Reaches US After Travelling 8,000 Kms From African Sahara Desert, People Share Pics of Hazy Skies.

Meanwhile, Farid Dehqan, a spokesman for the Kunar police headquarters, told Sputnik that a special unit launched a night operation in the Sarkani district of the Kunar Province and detained four members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)