Tel Aviv [Israel] August 18 (ANI/TPS): Israeli right-wing politicians denounced Australia on Monday after Canberra barred Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman from visiting the country, calling the decision antisemitic and a capitulation to terrorism.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir labeled the move "a historical stain and a shame for the Australian government," blasting what he described as "the gloating cries of Israeli left-wing activists, the collaborators of Hamas, and those who defame Israel worldwide." He warned Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that appeasing extremists would not serve Australia's interests, saying such policies risked "Britain's disastrous path."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voiced support for his party colleague, writing on X: "Simcha, in the face of all the antisemites in the world, the people of Israel stand behind you and support you. Continue to proudly voice Israel's stance. We won't stop until complete victory!"

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli tied the ban to Australia's recent announcement that it will recognize a Palestinian state, saying the visa cancellation was "a direct extension" of Canberra's "disgraceful choice to honor the rapists and murderers of Hamas." In English on X, he described the decision as "a broken moral compass, discrimination, and a grave assault on free speech."

Likud MK Tali Gotliv went further, declaring, "Australia has been antisemitic from time immemorial," and alleging that the country advanced the idea that antisemitism could be solved through "a territory without Jews."

Rothman himself released a statement blasting the decision as surrender to "the antisemitism raging in the streets of Australia." He said the Jewish community had invited him for a "solidarity visit" and argued that the visa rejection was tied to the Knesset's recent non-binding resolution supporting annexation of Judea and Samaria. "The State of Israel must teach the entire world, including the Australian government, how to fight terrorism and not surrender to it -- because surrendering to terrorism leads to more terrorism," he said.

According to the Australian Jewish Association, which invited Rothman, the MK was due to speak at Jewish schools and synagogues and meet with victims of antisemitic attacks. The group said the visa was canceled just hours before Rothman was to board his flight.

"This is a viciously antisemitic move from a government that is obsessed with targeting the Jewish community and Israel," AJA head Robert Gregory said, adding that many Australian Jews were now considering emigration. "Israel is fully justified in taking strong measures in response to this and we have briefed contacts in the Trump Administration who are also concerned about events in Australia."

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke defended the decision, telling The Guardian, "Our government takes a hard line on people who seek to come to our country and spread division. If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don't want you here."

Israel's Foreign Ministry has not commented on the matter.

The move follows Australia's cancellation of visas for pro-Israel activist Hillel Fuld in June and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked last year. Smotrich himself was sanctioned by Australia, Canada, and the UK earlier this summer for allegedly "inciting] extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights."

Approximately 1,200 people were killed and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

