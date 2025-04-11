Canberra [Australia], April 11 (ANI): Following the reports of Consulate General of India in Melbourne being targeted in an act of vandalism on Thursday, the High Commission of India in Canberra took up the matter with Australian authorities, stating that all necessary measures are being implemented to ensure the safety and security of Indian diplomatic missions and personnel in the country.

Sharing a post on X, High Commission of India, Canberra wrote, "The incident of defacing at the premises of the Consulate General of India in Melbourne by miscreants has been raised with Australian authorities."

The post added, "All necessary steps are being taken to ensure safety and security of Indian diplomatic and consular premises and personnel in the country."

Notably, The Australia Today reported that the Consulate General of India in Melbourne was targeted in an act of vandalism, with graffiti discovered at the front entrance of the diplomatic premises located at 344 St Kilda Road. The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of April 10, around 1:00 am.

Victoria Police informed The Australia Today that officers attended the scene on the morning of April 10 after receiving reports of graffiti on the building.

"Officers believe the front entry of the building was graffitied overnight, sometime between Wednesday (April 9) and Thursday (April 10). An investigation into the damage remains ongoing," a police spokesperson stated.

Earlier in 2023, India condemned the vandalisation of Hindu temples in Australia and said that the matter had been raised with the Australian government in Canberra and asked for expeditious investigation against the perpetrators.

At the time, Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell AO had said that Australia was shocked at the vandalism of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, and authorities were investigating the same.

"We have been shocked at the vandalism of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, & Australian authorities are investigating. Our strong support for freedom of expression does not include hate speech or violence @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia," O'Farrell had said in a post on X. (ANI)

