New South Wales [Australia], February 9 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), the Australian state of New South Wales hosted the first leg of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup Championship over the past two days through the 2024 Australasian International Arabian Championships.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Society announced the launch of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in September last year, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS.

Also Read | Poop Problem: Mount Everest Climbers Asked To Bring Back Poo in Bags.

The series includes a number of championships in different continents of the world.

The first Australian leg was held at Willinga Park in the Baulkham Hills area, with the participation of 103 horses belonging to 64 owners. The event witnessed strong competition from various stables to compete for the championship titles.(ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Tesla Layoffs 2024: Elon Musk Asks Its Manager To Evaluate Employee Performance and Identify Which Jobs Are Important, Hinting at Potential Layoffs, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)