Canberra [Australia], October 27 (ANI): The Australian government has warned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon as the security situation deteriorates amid the neighbouring Israel-Gaza conflict.

"The Australian Government has serious concerns over the volatile security situation in Lebanon and the risk of the situation deteriorating further. Do not travel to Lebanon and if you're an Australian in Lebanon, you should consider leaving via the first available option," Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong wrote on 'X'.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Conflict Plunges 96% of Gazans Into Poverty, Says United Nations ESCWA.

She said Australians in Lebanon can register via the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for information updates.

"Australians in need of emergency consular assistance should contact the Australian Government's Consular Emergency Centre at +61 2 6261 3305 (if you're overseas) and 1300 555 135 (in Australia). Visit http://Smartraveller.gov.au/Lebanon and follow @Smartraveller for the latest advice," Wong wrote.

Also Read | UK: Woman Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison and Licence for Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Boy, Sending Him Sex Videos.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) recently launched a drone strike against a Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon, The Times of Israel reported.

The Hezbollah cell was reportedly getting ready to launch an anti-tank guided missile attack against a border army position in Israel.

The IDF has increased airstrikes against terrorists from Hezbollah who are preparing missile and rocket attacks on northern Israel in recent days.

In the midst of the Gaza Strip conflict, the terror group has so far identified 46 members who were killed by Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon. The IDF has also released video of the most recent attack, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israel Defence Forces had confirmed a day before that another terror cell in Southern Lebanon was struck near the northern community of Zar'it. According to the IDF, a drone strike and artillery bombardment were both directed at the cell.

The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah also met with top leaders of Palestinian terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Tuesday, according to the Times of Israel. The Israeli publication posted an image tweeted on social media X to show Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, with Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri, and Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala.

The screenshot of the tweet published in the daily read, "Among other topics, discussions regarding the appropriate measures that Resistance Axis members must take to reach a definite victory in Gaza and Palestine took place."

The "Axis of Resistance", according to the New York Times report is the term used for a regional network of militias in the alliance of Iran, Palestinian militant groups, Syria, Lebanon's Hezbollah, and other factions.

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel from Gaza, Hezbollah has been operating against Israel along Lebanon's border with Israel, firing rockets and anti-tank missiles at Israeli towns and army positions and opening fire at troops on a near-daily basis.

The IDF has responded by striking the terror group's cells and posts in southern Lebanon, the Times of Israel said.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Wednesday that Iran directly aided Hamas ahead of the October 7 attack on southern Israel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)