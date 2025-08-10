New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Chief of Australian Army, Lt Gen Simon Stuart, who is on a five-day India visit from Sunday, has trained together with COAS General Upendra Dwivedi at United States Army War College during the year 2015, "forging a professional bond that has matured alongside their respective careers," according to an official statement from the Indian Army.

"The shared academic background not only provides a strong foundation for mutual trust but also enables a deeper strategic understanding, paving the way for more meaningful cooperation between the two armies," the statement said.

Significantly, the visit will also be a reunion of two military professionals whose shared past strengthens the foundation of India-Australia defence ties.

Elaborating on the area of defence diplomacy, the statement noted that in this area, shared training experiences between military leaders often sow the seeds for enduring partnerships that outlast with political cycles and strategic shifts. It highlighted that when military commanders train together in their formative or mid-career stages, they develop not just professional competence but also a deep, personal understanding of each other's countries, cultures, and armed forces. This "Alumni Connect" becomes a unique instrument of strategic soft power, building trust, facilitating candid dialogue and enabling seamless cooperation in times of both peace and crisis.

The statement highlighted how India's premier military institutions like the Indian Military Academy (IMA), National Defence College (NDC), Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), and National Defence Academy (NDA) have, for decades, welcomed officers from friendly foreign countries (FFCs). Many of these alumni have risen to the highest ranks in their militaries, becoming ambassadors in uniform for India's professional ethos.

Their network includes--in Sri Lanka - 8 senior officers, including current and retired Chiefs trained in India; in Nepal - 9 senior officers; in Bangladesh - 6 senior officers; in Malaysia - 6 senior officers; in Bhutan - 2 senior officers; in Nigeria - 3 senior officers and in Australia - 2 senior officers.

Notable examples include the Sri Lankan Army Chief, an alumnus of IMA and the School of Artillery, and the Sri Lankan CDS, a graduate of NDC. Chiefs and senior commanders from Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, France, Tanzania, South Korea, New Zealand, Namibia, Kenya, Fiji, and Thailand and others also share this common bond with the Indian Army.

This alumni network works both ways. Indian officers, too, have attended prestigious institutions abroad at the Army War College (USA), Royal College of Defence Studies (UK), Ecole de Guerre (France), bringing back global perspectives while building enduring ties with their peers overseas.

The statement further added, that it is not a one-way exchange. Indian Army officers have themselves been shaped by professional military education abroad-- Field Marshals KM Cariappa and SHFJ Manekshaw were alumni of the Imperial Defence College, UK, while General Upendra Dwivedi attended the Army War College, USA. Such exchanges equip officers with broader strategic perspectives, operational best practices, and a shared vocabulary for addressing global security challenges.

Recognising its diplomatic value, the Indian Army has begun formalising Alumni Connect initiatives, maintaining databases, organising reunions, and encouraging continued professional engagement through think tank collaborations such as the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) and its recently renewed five-year MoU with the Australian Army Research Centre (AARC). Digital platforms like the "Friends for Life" portal are also being explored to sustain ties long after the course photographs have faded.

The statement underlined that in today's complex security environment, where partnerships must balance strategic competition with cooperation, "Alumni Connect is more than nostalgia, is a strategic enabler." Officers who once shared barracks and classrooms now sit across negotiating tables or lead joint operations, carrying with them the trust and mutual respect forged in their training days.

" As India aspires to play a greater role in regional and global security architectures from the Indo-Pacific to UN peacekeeping, the quiet, enduring influence of these personal bonds will remain an indispensable tool of military diplomacy," the Army said in the statement.

"In the language of soldiers, trust built in fatigues lasts a lifetime and in the language of diplomacy, it often lasts even longer", the statement concluded. (ANI)

