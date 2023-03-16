Vienna, Mar 16 (AP) Austrian police issued a terror threat warning on Thursday for Vienna, saying there was an "abstract" danger for Syrian institutions in the city.

The alert came a day after police in Austria's capital warned of "a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” on churches and other houses of worship, citing undisclosed information received by the country's intelligence service.

Also Read | Toshakhna Case: Pakistan Judge Offers To Stop Arrest Attempts if Former PM Imran Khan Surrenders in Court.

In an update, the police department said “a recent threat assessment” by the intelligence service indicated the warning was “particularly related to the anniversary of the civil war in Syria -- it primarily concerns Syrian facilities.”

“The potential threat is still on an increased level,” the department tweeted Thursday.

Also Read | Tiger King Star Joe Exotic, Serving 21-Year Federal Sentence, to Run For US Presidential Election 2024.

“The preventive security measures ordered remain in place. We are in contact with representatives of the corresponding facilities.”

Despite Wednesday's initial warning, churches and houses of worship in Vienna remained open to visitors and worshippers. Police patrols were increased across the city, but no unusual incidents were reported.

Police said on Thursday that “as soon as the respective assessments indicate an easing of the situation, we will be able to reduce our safeguarding measures.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)