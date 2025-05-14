Vienna [Austria], May 14 (ANI): Austria's new Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on Wednesday had a productive phone call with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, where they discussed strengthening bilateral ties between Austria and India.

Meinl-Reisinger condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, expressing solidarity with India in the face of terrorism, welcoming the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan as a vital step toward de-escalation and peace in the region.

Also Read | US Shocker: Nurse Abuses Specially-Abled Woman in Florida, Caught on Camera Taping Victim’s Mouth and Shaking Her Breathing Machine; Arrested.

She also discussed collective efforts for peace in Ukraine with EAM Jaishankar, emphasising the need for Russia to agree to a ceasefire and stop the killing.

In a post on X, she said, "Very good phone call with FM S Jaishankar. Austria and India are committed to elevating our strong bilateral ties. I reiterated Austria's condemnation of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam and welcomed the ceasefire with Pakistan as a vital step toward de-escalation. We also discussed collective efforts for peace in Ukraine and I stressed that now is the time for Russia to stop the killing and agree to the ceasefire."

Also Read | 'Arunachal Pradesh Was, Is, and Will Always Remain Integral Part of India': New Delhi Rejects China Renaming Places in State; Calls It Preposterous.

https://x.com/BMeinl/status/1922593220380201104

Earlier in the day, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism and strongly opposed any form of nuclear blackmail.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Appreciated the conversation today with Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Congratulated on her appointment. Agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail. Discussed our excellent bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1922596886453596194

Diplomatic relations between India and Austria were established on November 10, 1949.

The discussion on terrorism was directed at the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Recently, following the recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, the US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasised the importance of direct communication between both countries.

He also commended India and Pakistan for choosing the path of peace.

On being asked if the US received any assurance or commitment during their talks with Pakistan, whether Pakistan will dismantle its terror infrastructure or no longer support terror groups in the country, Pigott while addressing the press briefing on Tuesday said, "I can only reiterate that we welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan this weekend. We commend both Prime Ministers for choosing the path of peace. We also want to encourage direct communication between the parties."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, while participating in the US-Saudi Investment Forum, took credit for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)