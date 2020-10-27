Argo (US), Oct 27 (AP) Two young girls in a pickup truck led police on a chase of at least 30 miles through metro Birmingham, authorities said.

News outlets reported the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a report about the unauthorised use of a vehicle.

Also Read | Prince Azim Dies: Son of Brunei Sultan No More, Seven-Day Mourning Announced in Country.

Bessemer police spotted the vehicle Sunday afternoon with an 11-year-old girl and another girl believed to be 11 or 12 inside.

A chase that reached speeds of 80 mph went up Interstate 59 and ended when the truck wound up in a ditch.

Also Read | Water Found on Moon! NASA's SOFIA Discovers Water on Sunlit Lunar Surface for The First Time.

Justin O'Neal, a spokesman for the Alabama state troopers, said no one was injured. Both girls were in custody awaiting transfer to the Department of Human Resources. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)