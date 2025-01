Coventry, Jan 21 (AP) A US Border Patrol agent was fatally shot Monday in northern Vermont south of the Canadian border, authorities said.

The death was confirmed by the FBI and Benjamine Huffman, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in Washington.

In a statement, the FBI said that in addition to the agent, a “subject” was killed and a third person was injured and taken into custody.

Huffman said the death occurred “in the line of duty.” The identity of the agent, who was assigned to the US Border Patrol's Swanton Sector, was not immediately released. The sector encompasses Vermont and parts of New York and New Hampshire.

Neither Huffman nor Homeland Security's US Customs and Border Protection provided additional details.

Vermont State Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 91 in Coventry, about 20 miles (32 km) from the Canadian border. State police officers were assisting federal authorities including the FBI and Homeland Security.

A portion of the highway was closed in both directions for about two hours afterward. The northbound lane reopened just after 5 pm.

Huffman said the death would be “swiftly investigated.”

“Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm's way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure,” Huffman said in a statement.

Coventry is close to the US Customs and Border Protection's Newport Station, part of the Swanton Sector. The area includes 295 miles (475 kilometers) of international boundary with Canada. (AP)

