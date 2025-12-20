Quetta [Balochistan], December 20 (ANI): Baloch activists worldwide are commemorating the fifth anniversary of Karima Baloch's death, honouring her legacy as a political and human rights activist. On social media platform X, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) paid tribute, stating that the Baloch nation will never forget her "unwavering struggle and sacrifices."

BNM also announced a seminar in her honour, where political activists, intellectuals, writers, and close companions will discuss her life, struggles, and enduring legacy.

Also Read | Unusual Weather Change in Tabuk and Hail! Rare Snowfall Blankets Northern Saudi Arabia: Watch Video.

In a post on X, BNM Footages announced, "The Baloch National Movement will host a seminar honouring Shaheed Banuk Karima Baloch. Political activists, intellectuals, writers, and close companions will share their reflections on her life, struggles, and enduring legacy. The seminar will take place at Greenwich Borough Hall, London, on December 20, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, on the occasion of her martyrdom anniversary."

Karima Baloch is remembered by many as a symbol of courage and resistance. The Baloch National Movement (BNM) also announced that Zrumbesh Publications will release a special issue in her honour, available in PDF format on December 20 via the Zrumbesh Publications Telegram channel.

Also Read | Imran Khan, Former Pakistan PM, His Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced 17 Years in Toshakhana Case.

Political and human rights activist Ilyas Anwar Baloch stated, "Five years on, Karima Baloch remains a symbol of courage and resistance. Her voice for Baloch rights was silenced, but her struggle lives on. We remember, we resist, we demand justice."

Karima Baloch, who served as the first female chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO), was last seen on December 20, 2020, and her body was discovered submerged near the Toronto waterfront on December 22.

In 2016, she gained international recognition when she was included in the BBC's 100 Women list for her political activism advocating for Balochistan's independence from Pakistan. Her death, however, remains controversial.

While Canadian authorities ruled it as "non-criminal," her family, along with several politicians and activists, including the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), have alleged that she was murdered by the Pakistani state, prompting calls for further investigation.

Despite the debate surrounding her death, Karima Baloch continues to be remembered as a figure of resilience, courage, and resistance by Baloch activists worldwide. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)