London [UK], March 24 (ANI): The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) has called for the urgent intervention of the United Nations Secretary-General in the ongoing repression of Baloch activists in Pakistan. In a press release, the BHRC urged the UN to press Pakistani authorities for the immediate and unconditional release of Mahrang Baloch and other members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, who have been unlawfully detained.

According to the BHRC's statement, the arrest and detention of these peaceful activists, who have been advocating for human rights and justice in Balochistan, represent a gross violation of fundamental freedoms and democratic principles. The organisation highlighted that these actions are part of a broader crackdown on individuals demanding truth and accountability for human rights abuses in the region.

Also Read | World TB Day 2025: Women Leading Fight Against Tuberculosis in Meghalaya (Watch Videos).

The press release further emphasised that the international community cannot afford to remain silent as the voices of Baloch activists are silenced through force, intimidation, and unlawful imprisonment. The BHRC called on the United Nations, along with the global human rights community, to take immediate and concrete action to secure the safety and freedom of these activists. The organisation also insisted that Pakistan must be held accountable for its ongoing and systemic human rights violations against the Baloch people.

In its appeal, the BHRC reiterated the urgency of the situation, stressing that the continued repression of Baloch activists must not be ignored by the international community and called for decisive action to ensure that justice is served and human rights are upheld in the region.

Also Read | Hidden City Under Giza? Researchers Claim 'Halls of Amenti' Discovered Under Pyramids of Giza, Experts Call It 'Fake News'.

The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) is an advocacy organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting the human rights of the Baloch people, primarily in Balochistan. It works to raise awareness about issues like enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and political repression. The BHRC engages in advocacy at international forums, urging governments to address these human rights violations and support the Baloch people's rights to self-determination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)