Amsterdam [Netherlands], March 26 (ANI): The international Baloch rights organization, Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a massive protest in Amsterdam against Pakistan's forced occupation of Balochistan, BNM said in an official press statement on Monday.

According to the press statement, in observance of Black Day against the forced occupation of Balochistan, the Baloch National Movement organized a protest and rally in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Protestors brandished placards and banners denouncing the occupation of Balochistan, adorned with various slogans advocating for Balochistan's freedom and condemning the forced occupation. Additionally, informational pamphlets were distributed to raise awareness among locals about the situation in Balochistan.

The press statement also stated that, addressing the gathering, speakers reiterated their unwavering commitment to the cause echoing Dr. Allah Nizar's sentiment that the Baloch struggle for independence will persist until justice is achieved. They emphasized March 27, 1948, as a tragic day in Baloch history, marking 75 years of resistance against oppression.

Describing the Baloch genocide,the release said that "March 27, 1948, as a dark day in Baloch history, they highlighted the enduring struggle against Pakistan's illegal occupation, calling for global solidarity to address ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan. The speakers underscored the resilience of the Baloch nation in the face of injustice, emphasizing their ongoing resistance against illegal occupation".

They also brought attention to the economic exploitation of Balochistan's resources by Pakistan. Collectively, they urged the United Nations, the European Union, and other international bodies to intervene and investigate the human rights situation in Balochistan, urging the global community to stand in solidarity with the Baloch nation in their quest for freedom and justice.

Nabeel Khan a protester and a leader of BNM during the protest stated " We may say that 27th is the Balck day of Balochistan's genocide, but every day continues remains a black day for the Baloch community since March 27, 1948. Every day we hear, about enforced disappearances, by the Pakistani Army or the intelligence agencies of Pakistan. The torture and torture of people from the Baloch community continues till today. Thousands of Baloch are missing and thousands of Baloch are martyred by the terrorist state of Pakistan".

Khan further mentioned "the Pakistani state often says that we are feeding the people of Balochistan. They must now know that they have been stealing our land resources from us for ages. Sandak project which is one of the biggest mines and reserves in Pakistan. Through that project, they have been extracting every gram of gold, copper and other land resource from Balochistan. Additionally, they have been taking away our gas reserves in Sui, and giving them to the elitists of Pakistani Punjab. And the people from where the entire Pakistan is getting their gas are deprived of any benefit of that gas. Hence, you are not feeding us we are feeding you." (ANI)

