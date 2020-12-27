Balochistan [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) has demanded the United Nations' intervention to ensure a fair probe into the death of activist Karima Baloch which is shrouded in mystery.

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, BHRC's Executive President Dr Naseer Dashti has asked UN chief to take cognisance of Karima's "mysterious death" in Toronto. According to an official release by the BHRC, Guterres was urged to ask the Canadian authorities for conducting a thorough investigation considering the context in which Karima Baloch had fled Pakistan.

"The letter has drawn attention to the ongoing conflict between the Baloch and Pakistani state in which the Pakistani state establishment has responded violently to the genuine demands of the Baloch people to be provided with the rights and opportunities to live a dignified life according to their socio-cultural values," the release said.

The letter has drawn the attention of Guterres towards human rights violations in Balochistan and physical elimination of the Baloch in Pakistan and abroad.

The letter reminded the UN chief that repeated calls by the Baloch political parties and human rights organisations have failed to galvanise international intervention by the United Nations.

Over 50 activists, journalists and intellectuals from all around the world have expressed concern over the mysterious death of exiled Baloch activist Karima Baloch in Toronto and urged Canadian authorities to initiate a "high-level and thorough investigation" in the matter.

In a statement, Justice for Karima Baloch Collective, a collective of activists, journalists academics, intellectuals and concerned citizens, said that Baloch's "mysterious death is alarming" because it is not the first one this year.

Karima Baloch's dead body was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbour front last Monday morning after being missing since Sunday afternoon. (ANI)

