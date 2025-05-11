Balochistan [Pakistan], May 11 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated in a recent X post that social media has become one of the last remaining tools for the Baloch people to report enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and what it described as a systematic genocide in Balochistan.

According to a statement from the BYC, social media "enables real-time documentation" of human rights violations as global attention often wanes. The committee noted that the suffering in Balochistan continues not because the violence has stopped, but due to Pakistan's efforts to suppress these voices through information control and enforced silence.

Pakistan's manipulation of the digital narrative--combined with algorithmic suppression and political indifference--has allowed mass human rights violations in Balochistan to go unchecked, as highlighted by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee. The BYC warns that what trends on social media often overshadows what is vital, and that the cries of oppressed people are being algorithmically erased from public view.

Posting on the social media platform X, the BYC stated, "Balochistan continues to suffer. Key leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee--Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Shahjee, Bebagr Baloch, Gulzadi, and Beebow Baloch--are currently being held unlawfully. Their arrests are part of Pakistan's strategy to suppress resistance even as state violence escalates."

In the last 48 hours, BYC reports that dozens of Baloch have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces. Among them is 14-year-old Shareef Ullah, who was allegedly abducted without a trace. Two young men have also been killed in extrajudicial encounters, further deepening the humanitarian crisis.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee said these incidents are being shared in real time across their social media platforms to ensure the world hears what is happening. But, the committee added, this is not just a regional issue--it is an "ongoing genocide." Without urgent action from international human rights bodies, the media, and global civil society, BYC warns that Pakistan will continue its campaign with full impunity.

The committee called on journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens to pay attention, amplify these voices, and break the silence. (ANI)

