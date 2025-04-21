Quetta [Balochistan] April 21 (ANI): The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has voiced worry about the delays in dam construction in Balochistan, which are mostly the result of financial problems and growing project expenses, according to ARY News.

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives met Monday at Parliament House under the direction of Senator Quratulain Marri.

According to ARY News, representatives from the Planning Department gave the committee an update on the state of 23 active dam projects throughout the province.

It was found that while the deadline for the completion of 14 dams has passed, the building of 18 of the 23 dams has been postponed. In addition, rising expenses have caused four projects to stall in progress. The dam project is expected to cost Pakistani currency (PKR) 182.83 billion in total, of which PKR 50.55 billion has already been invested.

The committee was told, however, that the entire financial development is only 21.7 per cent, as reported by ARY News.

The relevant departments were instructed by the Standing Committee to create a unique incentive package for Gwadar tourism.

Additionally, it asked the provincial government for details on the initiatives being made to support Gwadar's growth. Miftah Ismail, the leader of the Awam Pakistan Party, had earlier made the shocking assertion that the public had been duped and misled and that the Balochistan road project had never been recognised or approved, according to an ARY News report.

The former finance minister stated that the Balochistan road project could not be built this year. Miftah Ismail specifically pointed out the recent "U-turn" of the Pakistan People's Party in order to protest the lawmakers' frequent policy reversals, according to ARY News.

Miftah Ismail explained that the government's inability to collect taxes will eventually result in the budget receiving money saved from petroleum, which will raise the petroleum levy. According to ARY News, he also asked for export permits if the government is unable to supply support prices.

According to ARY News, Miftah Ismail criticised the administration for raising its wages and emphasised the assertions of lower inflation and higher public satisfaction. (ANI)

