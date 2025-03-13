Balochistan [Pakistan], March 13 (ANI): Pakistani security forces have reportedly detained two individuals in Pasni tehsil, Gwadar, Balochistan, with their whereabouts still unknown, the Balochistan Post reported.

Among them is Levies officer Qais Nisar, who was allegedly taken from his home by plainclothes officers after being physically assaulted.

Qais Nisar's mother has appealed for his release, emphasising that her son, a government employee, is not involved in any criminal activities. Another individual, Karim Bakhsh, was also reportedly abducted from his home on the same night under similar circumstances.

These disappearances contribute to the rising number of enforced abductions in Balochistan, with recent reports revealing nearly 58 such cases this month alone.

The Balochistan Post reported that in a separate incident, Pakistani forces are said to have detained a man named Dawood, son of Abdul Qadir, while he was performing Isha prayers at a mosque in the Sari Koran area of Panjgur on March 6. This has fueled further protests against enforced disappearances in the region.

Locals in Panjgur have been holding a sit-in on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway for the past three days, demanding the release of those who have gone missing, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Despite the protests, new cases of enforced disappearances continue to surface, intensifying concerns about human rights violations in Balochistan. The situation has sparked widespread calls for accountability and an end to the ongoing abductions.

Recently, Pakistani security forces forcibly abducted three Baloch individuals in Barkhan, a district in Balochistan. The victims included a retired teacher, a retired doctor, and a local resident, reported the Balochistan Post.

The abduction of Baloch individuals in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan, remains a critical issue. The Baloch community faces intense persecution by state security forces, leading to widespread fear and growing concerns about the safety and human rights of the region's people. (ANI)

