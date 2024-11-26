Awaran [Pakistan], November 26 (ANI): In a continued effort to raise awareness about enforced disappearances in Balochistan, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), alongside the family of Dil Jan Baloch, a victim of forced disappearance, will be organising a seminar tomorrow, at the Sit-In Camp in Awaran.

The seminar will centre on the ongoing crisis of forced disappearances in the region, with a special focus on the case of Dil Jan Baloch, whose family has been relentlessly seeking answers about his fate.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee confirmed that Sammi Deen Baloch, a leading member of the BYC, will speak at the event. Other prominent speakers will also address the gathering, which is expected to include activists, officials from the BYC, and families of other missing persons. The seminar is scheduled to begin at 10:00am with attendees coming together to voice their demands for justice and accountability.

Dil Jan Baloch, a 28-year-old resident of Awaran, was reportedly detained by security forces on November 12, 2024, and has since been forcibly disappeared. In response, his family has been staging a sit-in protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Awaran, demanding information about his whereabouts and his immediate release. However, the authorities and security forces have pressured them to end the protest and subjected them to harassment. Furthermore, the administration removed the tent set up for the demonstration, forcing the family to continue their protest under the open sky.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have remained a long-standing and deeply troubling issue, with thousands of individuals, predominantly from the Baloch ethnic community, forcibly abducted by security forces or paramilitary groups, often without any explanation or legal justification. These individuals are typically detained in undisclosed locations, leaving their families in a state of uncertainty and distress. In many cases, the families face harassment, intimidation, and threats when they attempt to seek information about their loved ones' whereabouts. The majority of those forcibly disappeared include activists, political leaders, students, and ordinary citizens who are perceived as critical of the state or are advocating for the rights and autonomy of the Baloch people. (ANI)

