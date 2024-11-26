Mumbai, November 26: A 51-year-old transgender support worker, Aria Peers, subjected a young girl to a series of abusive actions after bonding with her over Star Wars. The accused forced her to use Sex toys and touched her breasts. The abuse started when the victim was just 11 years old and continued over time, causing significant emotional harm. Peers from Halewood, Liverpool, manipulated the victim, leaving a lasting impact on her well-being.

Aria Peers and the victim had initially bonded over their shared interest in Star Wars. Peers allegedly began the abuse by touching victims' body parts like breasts and other private parts and then forced her to use sex toys. She was raped and was forced to engage in very explicit acts. UK Horror: Woman Suffering From Severe Headaches and Insomnia Dies of Accidental Morphine Overdose in Liverpool.

The abuse, which took place in Wirral, only came to light after the victim confided in friends and teachers about what had happened. The court was informed that at the time of the offences, Peers identified as male but now identifies as female. In defence, Anthony O'Donohoe acknowledged the severity of the case, stating that there was nothing to dispute regarding the facts and that a significant, lengthy custodial sentence was inevitable for the defendant. UK Dog Attack Horror: XL Bully Escapes From House After Attacking Owner in Norfolk; Shot Dead by Police.

After a trial, a jury found Peers, with no prior criminal history, guilty of two counts of rape, attempted rape, three charges of sexual assault, and two offenses of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. In court, wearing a grey prison-issued jumper, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with a requirement to serve at least two-thirds of the sentence before becoming eligible for release. She was also handed an additional year on licence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).