Quetta [Balochistan], November 5 (ANI): Two young men have reportedly been taken into custody and transferred to an undisclosed location by Pakistani security forces in Quetta, according to The Balochistan Post.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani military forces and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted separate operations in various parts of the city, detaining two individuals who have not been seen since.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Falls Below USD 100,000 Amid Global Market Sell-Off, World's Largest Cryptocurrency Hits Intra-Day Low of USD 99,010.06.

According to The Balochistan Post, witnesses reported that late last night, forces detained a young man identified as Mir Shahek Qambrani from outside his home in Killi Qambrani. Relatives confirmed his disappearance, describing him as an educated and nature-loving individual, and urged authorities to ensure his immediate release.

In a separate incident, The Balochistan Post reported that security personnel allegedly detained another man, Saleh Mohammad, son of Mohammad Bakhsh, from Zehri House in the Sariab area of Quetta. He was reportedly taken to an unknown location and remains missing.

Also Read | Zohran Mamdani Marks Historic NYC Win Walking Off to 'Dhoom Machale' With His Wife Rama Duwaji, and Mother Mira Nair (Watch Video).

The Balochistan Post noted that enforced disappearances have been a long-standing concern in Balochistan, where rights groups and local organisations have repeatedly accused Pakistan armed forces, the CTD, and state-backed armed groups of involvement in such cases.

Families of the disappeared, along with political and social organisations, continue to hold demonstrations and sit-ins across the region, calling for the safe recovery of their loved ones. Activists say there has been little progress in addressing the issue so far.

Human rights advocates have urged both national and international bodies to increase pressure on authorities to investigate these cases transparently and ensure accountability, while stressing the importance of providing psychological and legal support to the affected families.

They have also called for independent monitoring mechanisms, greater media attention, and stronger protections for activists reporting disappearances, emphasising that sustained advocacy and public awareness are crucial to preventing further violations and restoring trust between communities and law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)