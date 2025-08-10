Bangkok [Thailand], August 10 (ANI): At least nine passengers were injured when a Bangkok-bound special express train derailed in Thailand's Kui Buri district early on Saturday, The Bangkok Post reported.

According to The Bangkok Post, the special express train No. 38/46, consisting of 12 carriages, was travelling from Su-ngai Kolok district in Narathiwat province to Krungthep Aphiwat (Bang Sue) station in Bangkok when the accident occurred.

The incident happened around 5 am near the Kui Buri railway station, when three of the rear carriages numbers 10, 11 and 12, came off the track but did not overturn, The Bangkok Post reported.

Among the injured were a Buddhist monk, a young girl, and seven women. Rescue teams transported all to Kui Buri and Prachuap Khiri Khan hospitals for treatment, The Bangkok Post said.

Passengers in the remaining nine carriages were assisted to continue their journeys by alternative transport arranged by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Heavy machinery was deployed to recover the derailed train, and southern rail services have since resumed, though delays remain, according to the SRT, as cited by The Bangkok Post.

Railway officials are investigating the cause of the derailment. (ANI)

