Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 7 (ANI): The Detective Branch (DB) of Bangladesh Police on Thursday arrested senior professor, writer, and analyst Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah on charges of corruption, police said.

When Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah was produced before the court, the court ordered him to be sent to jail, a lawyer said.

Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah is a professor in the Public Administration Department at Dhaka University. He is also the former Vice Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur. He is known as a political commentator, writer, and election monitor.

The Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against him, the lawyer said.

Earlier this year, on February 7, Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Professor, Department of Public Administration, University of Dhaka, had admitted that Islamist groups in Bangladesh have got more freedom after Sheikh Hasina left the country.

Kalimullah, while speaking to ANI, said that several banned Islamist outfits are active in Bangladesh and are even holding press conferences.

"Of course. You know, Islamists, they have succeeded in carving out larger space in the public domain. And Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has strengthened its position. Hefazat-e-Islam movement has become more strong. Personalities such as Peer of Charmoni has gained prominence. Even Hizb ut-Tahrir, they are an outlaw organization, but they're visible. They are coming up with leaflets, posters and also in different places they are waving their flags, they're marching in the streets even convened press conferences. So officially this outfit is not a legal entity till now and their media coordinator is behind the bar. So, officially the ban is still there but in reality they are functioning," he said.

Referring to the incident of a mob vandalising the founding father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence, Kalimullah said that the mob was seen waving flags and putting posters there.

"On the fateful day of February 5, in Road No 32, in Sheikh Mujib's residence, which was turned into a museum, they were seen there waving flags and putting up posters on the wall," he told ANI. (ANI)

