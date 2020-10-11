Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,193 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 378,266 and death toll at 5,524, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 9,467 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

Also Read | Lebanon Govt Orders Lockdown for 169 Towns, Villages Amid Sharp Increase in COVID-19 Cases.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 292,860 including 1,495 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 77.42 percent.

Also Read | Azerbaijan: Seven Dead, Over 30 Injured as Rocket Destroys Building in Ganja.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)