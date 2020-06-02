World News | Bangladesh: First COVID-19 Death in Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar

World. (File Image)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 2 (ANI): The first death due to COVID-19 has been reported from Ukhiya's Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar.

The 71-year-old person, who died in Ukhiya's Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, was admitted in an isolation facility run by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) outside the camps in Ukhiya, Dhaka Tribune quoted an official of an international organisation as saying.

"We have bad news. A 71-year-old Rohingya male died of COVID-19 on Sunday, but the result of his test came on Monday. This is the first death in the camps," Dr Mahbubur Rahman, civil surgeon of Cox's Bazar, told the newspaper.

The civil surgeon further said that among one million Rohingya from Myanmar sheltered in 34 camps, 29 people have tested COVID-19 positive.

The first coronavirus case in the settlements was reported on May 14.

Nine Rohingyas who had come into contact with the deceased have been sent to isolation.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surged to 6,299,759 while the death toll stands at 3,76,177. (ANI)

