Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 23 (ANI): Inqilab Moncho, one of the prominent platforms that rose during the 'July Uprising' in Bangladesh, on Monday warned of launching a mass movement to oust the current interim government of the country if justice is not delivered in the killing of its convenor, Osman Hadi, Daily Star reported.

The warning was issued by Abdullah Al Jaber, the organisation's member secretary, during an emergency press conference at Shaheed Hadi Chattar earlier today.

According to the Daily Star, the Inqilab Moncho had issued a 24-hour ultimatum following Hadi's final funeral prayers on Saturday but alleged that the deadline had elapsed without any concrete steps taken by Bangladesh's Home Adviser or the relevant authorities to arrest those responsible for the killing.

He further claimed that the absence of the home adviser or his special assistant from the ministry's briefing reflected a lack of seriousness over the incident.

"The home and law advisers and others concerned are neglecting their responsibilities and are attempting to evade accountability," Jaber alleged, as quoted by the Daily Star.

Placing several demands before the interim government, the Inqilab Moncho leader called for the immediate formation of a "Speedy Trial Tribunal" to hear the murder case and also suggested seeking assistance from international investigative agencies such as the FBI or Scotland Yard to ensure transparency in the probe.

Criticising the country's intelligence agencies, Jaber questioned their effectiveness, saying that agencies funded by public money had failed to identify the perpetrators and demanded the identification and arrest of what he described as "Awami associates" within civil and military intelligence bodies, Daily Star reported.

Issuing a stern warning to the interim government, Jaber said justice must be ensured before the upcoming election, adding that failure to do so could lead to uncontrollable unrest.

He announced that Inqilab Moncho would take out a protest procession, during which the organisation would announce its next course of action, including whether it would continue to support the interim government or initiate a movement to topple it, Daily Star reported.

The press conference concluded with a pledge by the platform to remain on the streets until the killers of Osman Hadi and those backing them are brought to justice.

Inquilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a prominent figure in last year's 'July Uprising', which resulted in the fall of the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime, was shot in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw. On December 15, he was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka, as the supporters of the Inquilab Moncho called for justice for their slain leader, with the Chief Adviser of the interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, announcing a national day of mourning on Saturday, December 20.

Hadi was also being considered as a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the February 2026 national election. (ANI)

